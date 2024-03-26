Released WWE Superstar sends hilarious message to Rikishi ahead of RAW

A former WWE Superstar has sent Rikishi a hilarious message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Rikishi is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life.

WWE released a bunch of talent behind the scenes, as well as many superstars from the main roster and NXT, following the merger with Endeavor last September. One of the notable names let go was Shelton Benjamin.

The veteran has had a tremendous career as a professional wrestler and is currently a free agent. He took to his Instagram story today to share a hilarious video of Rikishi sending him flying across the ring with his giant rear end. You can check out the video on Benjamin's Instagram story by clicking here.

Benjamin shares hilarious video on his Instagram story.

Shelton Benjamin was rumored to be having discussions with All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks. However, The Acclaimed's Max Caster claimed that they do not want the veteran in the promotion.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer believes Rikishi could be involved in the end of The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes Rikishi could be involved in The Bloodline's final chapter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated WWE did not handle Jey Uso's departure from the heel faction well. Long noted that he would have booked the Hall of Famer to be a part of the storyline's conclusion.

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal." [From 03:48 to 05:09]

You can check out the video below:

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will be squaring off against each other at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. It will be fascinating to see if Rikishi ever does return to WWE to help The Bloodline.