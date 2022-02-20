"He was just hitting the nail right on the head" – Renee Paquette picks WWE Hall of Famer for Best Promo of the Year award (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young in WWE) chose the WWE Hall of Famer Edge for the Best Promo of the Year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Paquette is one of the expert panelists for the Awards and, among other categories, she took her pick for the Promo of the Year from the below nominees:

MJF from AEW

CM Punk from AEW

Paul Heyman from WWE

Dr. Britt Baker from AEW

Edge from WWE

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta, Paquette said The Rated R Superstar is authentic in his promos, and one can witness his passion:

"I'm gonna say Edge on this one. I know it doesn't quite lean on for this year, but I'd say Edge just has such a great way of connecting with people, but there's such an authenticity about what he does, and again another instance of, like, Edge is wrestling again?! What?! You can see he loves what he does. He has such a passion for professional wrestling. To see him doing it along with his wife, with him and Beth doing it together is so cool. I think Edge just has a way with words, he's such a cool guy, he's very interesting and all of that comes through in his promos." (14:58 - 15:45)

Renee elaborated further on her choice, explaining how the WWE Hall of Famer was able to innovate his promos despite the absence of a live crowd:

"In the beginning of the pandemic, we were trying to figure out how promos are still going to exist...this was before we even had Thunderdome or anything, just empty arenas, you could hear the pin drop, it was super awkward. I remember watching Edge, he was preparing to do his promo, and he was getting in his head space, trying to figure out what he wanted to do, and it was that straight to camera promo, and you don't get to see that often." (15:47 - 16:16)

"A lot of time it's me in there interviewing somebody and they look off somewhere, not into the camera, those types of things, but to see Edge look straight into the camera with the fire and passion he has really blew my mind. He's amazing. I think the way he was doing the promo felt very innovative, felt very different. For a man that has been doing it for 20+ years and had been gone for a huge chunk of time, he was just hitting the nail right on the head." (16:17 - 16:53)

You can check out Renee's picks for all the categories in the video below:

Do you agree with Renee Paquette's picks? Make your voices heard in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards as you can vote for your favorite wrestlers by clicking HERE!

Edge has had a stellar run since his return to WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide!



#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE Voting at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 can give you a chance to meet Rob Van Dam!Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide! #WWE Chamber Voting at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 can give you a chance to meet Rob Van Dam!Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide!#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE #WWEChamber https://t.co/670484qsAx

After suffering a career-ending injury, Edge made his return to the ring after nine years at Royal Rumble 2020 and has had an incredible run so far. Following the Rumble Match, he entered a feud with Randy Orton, producing classic matches.

He went on to win the Royal Rumble 2021 and main evented WrestleMania last year, challenging for the Universal Championship. He feuded with Seth Rollins in an exciting trilogy of matches culminating inside Hell In a Cell.

Edge most recently teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to defeat The Miz & Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has next in store for The Rated R Superstar.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Abhinav Singh