Renee Young has message for Alberto Del Rio following allegations against Paige

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio had recently responded to Paige's accusations stating that he used to physically abuse her back when the duo was living together. Del Rio told TMZ that "it was the other way around", and that he has evidence to prove it. Renee Young, who is incredibly close to Paige, couldn't take it anymore and decided to lash out at Del Rio on Twitter.

When Ryan Satin advised TMZ Sports to not give a platform to Del Rio to speak, Renee Young responded to the tweet.

Sonya Deville chimed in as well, and was in support of Renee's comments. Check out Satin's tweet and Renee and Deville's responses below:

Maybe don’t give this guy a platform to further torment one of his victims. Just a thought. https://t.co/ZHqJUQwRke — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 8, 2020

Deville's response to Renee Young's comment

Renee Young has worked closely with Paige over the years

Renee Young and Paige worked together for several years in WWE, and also had a stint together on FS1's WWE Backstage, as host and panelist, respectively. It's clear as day that Del Rio's comments have left Renee Young seething in anger. The former WWE Superstar was recently charged with aggravated kidnapping, and it's almost a guarantee that we won't see him in a WWE ring ever again. Paige is yet to respond to Del Rio's allegations.