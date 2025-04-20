Result of Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest WWE WrestleMania 41 match predicted by ex-champion

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are set to clash in a Sin City Street Fight match tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former WWE Women's Champion Layla recently predicted the winner.

The Archer of Infamy ended The Scottish Warrior's World Heavyweight Championship reign after only a few minutes at WrestleMania 40 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The two superstars later squared off at Clash at the Castle, where Priest again emerged victorious. Although McIntyre won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year and cashed in on the former Judgment Day member, he once more failed to dethrone him. The two went their separate ways for a few months, during which The Punisher lost the title, before they reignited their feud after the 42-year-old eliminated the Scotsman from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. They will now go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41.

On the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that The Scottish Warrior would finally beat The Archer of Infamy tonight at The Show of Shows. McIntyre's last singles victory over Priest was over a year ago, when he defeated him on the January 22, 2024 episode of WWE RAW:

"I'm gonna go with Drew, too. I think so. I think otherwise, I think you're right. Is he gonna continue with the I'm not gonna win, I'm gonna win? But I don't think he's gonna go over clean or anything like that a 100%. But it's gonna be a great match for sure," she said. [From 01:11:22 to 01:11:37]

Drew McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe's reaction to his feud with Damian Priest

In an interview with the Daily Star, Drew McIntyre discussed his feud with Damian Priest, noting that it dates back to what happened at WrestleMania 40 last year.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior demanded that fans give them a chance to tell their story, wondering how a segment of the WWE Universe claimed there was nothing between him and Priest:

"I appreciated when the fan reaction was, oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there. I’m like bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story. The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by Punk. He doesn’t know how to succeed unless it is at my expense. Elimination Chamber I Claymore Cena. Instead of going 'I'll let Drew pin Cena first', he eliminates me. It's the only way he knows how to succeed because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture," he said. [H/T: Daily Star]

It would be interesting to see which of the two former World Heavyweight Champions would emerge victorious tonight at WrestleMania.

