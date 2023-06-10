"Rethink your life" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar fires back at wrestling fan

A WWE Superstar has responded to a wrestling fan and has suggested that they rethink their life.

The 2023 WWE Draft is in the history books, and several superstars went unselected by RAW or SmackDown. These superstars are now referred to as "free agents" and have the ability to appear on any brand of their choosing. One of these stars is Baron Corbin, and The Lone Wolf recently returned to NXT for a rivalry against Carmelo Hayes.

Earlier today, a WWE fan sent a message to Baron Corbin after he posted a new cooking video. The person joked that Corbin had CTE, a brain disease associated with concussions, and Baron responded by suggesting the fan reevaluate their life.

"Glad people think it’s funny to make a joke about something that ruins peoples lives as well as their family and eventually kills them. Rethink your life," tweeted Corbin.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on Baron Corbin's character changes

Baron Corbin has undergone many different iterations of his character on the main roster so far, but unfortunately, none of them have stuck.

On the main roster, Corbin has portrayed Constable Corbin, King Corbin, Happy Corbin, and a down-on-his-luck version of himself. JBL recently served as Corbin's manager but wound up abandoning him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that Corbin's first stint in NXT was his favorite and claimed to have lost count of how many times the company has repackaged Corbin.

"You know, Baron Corbin has gone through so many transformations, and, I've got to tell you, all the transformations he has gone through, my favorite was when I saw him in NXT because he looked like Robert De Niro from Cape Fear. I loved the look. Now again, he might be balding or whatever. But the guy has gone through so many transformations I can't even count them anymore," said Vince Russo. [0:32 - 1:02]

You can check out the full video below:

Baron Corbin recently received a heartwarming reaction at a WWE Live Event in Paris and broke a 167-day losing streak. Only time will tell if he is able to get back on track during his time in NXT.

