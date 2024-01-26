"Return of the Attitude Era" - Fans react to John Cena forming a modern day nWo with WWE legend who destroyed his father

John Cena has not been a heel in WWE since his Doctor of Thuganomics days despite fans wanting him to be a villain again for a long time. The possibility of the narrative coming to fruition as part of an alliance with Randy Orton and AJ Styles got fans on social media buzzing.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles are The Cenation Leader's former rivals. The Phenomenal One and Cena were involved in a series of incredible matches in 2016 and 2017 that are talked among fans to this day.

John Cena and Randy Orton's rivalry over the years is very well documented. They have put each other through plenty of misery in competitions and traded multiple wins over each other. Their rivalry got highly personal when The Apex Predator hit the 16-time World Champion's father with a Punt Kick on an episode of RAW.

John Cena's last WWE match came at Crown Jewel 2023 when he lost to Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia. Fans on social media wondered if Big Match John could return as a heel and form a modern day New World Order with AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The New World Order was formed on the back of one of the biggest heel turns in wrestling history as Hulk Hogan became a villain and he was joined by other mega stars in the form of Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. This heel turn was responsible for a huge shift in wrestling during the Monday Night Wars.

AJ Styles would like to face John Cena in WWE again

AJ Styles and John Cena's series of matches were incredible when The Phenomenal One joined WWE.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion stated that he would like to mix it up with the Hollywood star before the latter retired from wrestling.

"I think there's a lot of us that would like to mix it up with Cena one last time and I'm definitely one of those guys. We had some chemistry that I can't explain, two guys - maybe it's opposites attract, I guess you would say and me and John are definitely that kind of dance partners where it was always fun getting in the ring with him, it was always big, it was always special and it was always great. So I look forward to hopefully, before he retires, jumping in the ring with him one more time," AJ Styles said. [5:40 - 6:12]

John Cena recently revealed that he would look to retire from wrestling before he turned 50. The Cenation Leader's contribution to WWE and wrestling is irrefutable and hopefully fans get to witness one final major rivalry involving Cena.

Do you think we will get to see John Cena vs. AJ Styles in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

