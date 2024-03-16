Returning WWE Superstar shares one-word message after conversation with The Judgment Day

A returning WWE Superstar has taken to social media to deliver a one-word message following his conversation with The Judgment Day on RAW.

Andrade El Idolo has had a very interesting career as a professional wrestler. He is a former NXT Champion but initially did not find success on the main roster and was released. El Idolo spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling but wrapped up his disappointing tenure with the company with a loss to Miro at World's End 2023. Miro has not competed in a match in AEW since the victory last year.

The 34-year-old returned at the Royal Rumble but has been directionless so far. However, he approached The Judgment Day backstage this past Monday night on the red brand with an interesting offer. He told the heel faction that he would be willing to do business with them and followed it up with a message today on his official Instagram account:

"Business!!! 🤔", he wrote.

WWE RAW star refuses to name the leader of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has become a powerful faction on WWE RAW, and several superstars have tried to join the group. When he returned last year, R-Truth was convinced he belonged in the faction but was ultimately not allowed to join.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former United States Champion refused to reveal the leader of the faction. The veteran noted that someone from the faction could be watching the interview, which is classified information:

"We can't reveal who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Bill, you know they are watching, too, right? You know they are watching, too, right?" he said. [From 00:43 - 00:55]

Check out the video below:

Andrade is married to Charlotte Flair in real life. The SmackDown star suffered a major injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown in Providence, Rhode Island. It will be interesting to see if WWE united the power couple on the blue brand when Charlotte Flair is able to return to action down the line.

