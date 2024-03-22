Rhea Ripley completes impressive milestone ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has completed a major milestone ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair on the first night of WrestleMania 39 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The win also propelled the 27-year-old to become the youngest Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. On the June 12 edition of Monday Night RAW last year, the title was renamed to 'Women's World Championship', and The Judgment Day member was presented with a brand-new championship belt. Rhea Ripley has yet to lose the title.

The Eradicator recently completed an impressive milestone heading into The Show of Shows, crossing 350 days as champion. WWE shared a reel on Instagram acknowledging the landmark.

"@rhearipley_wwe [Rhea Ripley] has been champion for 355 days, can she stay champion for 355 more? 👀😈 #WrestleMania", the company wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Rhea Ripley could become 'the GOAT'

Rhea Ripley joined WWE as part of the NXT roster in 2017. Since then, the Australian has only grown in stature to become one of the top names in the Stamford-based company.

During an interview with Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, former world champion Shawn Michaels was asked if he thought Rhea Ripley could become the greatest woman professional wrestler of all time.

The WWE Hall of Famer responded in the affirmative. The Heartbreak Kid praised the Women's World Champion for the incredible growth she has shown in such a short period.

"I was like, can we bring Rhea [Ripley]? Can I have her over there [NXT]? And that's when, again, I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way," he said.

Michaels showered further praise on Ripley.

"It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the 'it' factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable... To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Both competitors are Women's Grand Slam Champions and have faced each other in singles competition only once till date. The 2019 NXT match ended in a DQ after interference from Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and the NXT Women's Champion of the time, Shayna Baszler.

