Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle and several other names react to former WWE Superstar’s brutal video

An often-cited-underrated former WWE Superstar claimed he is his "Joker era" on social media with a video clip that has been making the rounds.

The man in question is Mansoor. He was released by the global juggernaut wrestling company in September 2023. Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle (who was also released in the fall), Dexter Lumis and Angelo Dawkins were among plenty in the WWE Universe who reacted to Mansoor's update.

Check out his Instagram post and its reactions below:

"in my Joker era," he wrote.

Wrestlers react to Mansoor's Instagram post

Mansoor is currently wreslting on the independent circuit after getting released by WWE in the fall of 2023. He retained his tag team partnership with Mason D. Madden, better known as Mace. The two were part of the Maximum Male Models stable in the Stamford-based promotion.

Mace recently spoke candidly about the faction's former leader, LA Knight, and the Megastar's chances at winning his first world title in the upcoming fatal four-way bout at Royal Rumble.

Mansoor revealed about the time he found out he had heat in WWE

At Super ShowDown 2019, Mansoor won a 51-Man Battle Royal. Being in his hometown, it was one of the biggest moments of his career at that point.

Speaking to Instinct Culture recently, he recalled the time his tag partner, Mace, had pulled him aside in NXT to tell him not to shake hands with all those he meets. The Saudi Arabian native was simply following a wrestling tradition known in the indies.

"I go to NXT and I show up at my first NXT show and I’m shaking everybody’s hands. And who of all people, Mace, pulls me aside and says, ‘We don’t do that here, okay. That’s an indie thing, all right. You don’t have to do that. These are all your co-workers. We get it.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

Keeping this in mind, Mansoor decided against shaking hands when he traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2019 for Super ShowDown.

“I end up going to the Saudi show being like, ‘I’m not gonna bother anybody. I’m not gonna shake anybody’s hand. Huge mistake. Huge mistake. Who pulls me aside but my future wrestling dad, Mustafa Ali. He said, ‘Hey brother, I’m looking out for you because you and me, you know, we’re brothers. You got major heat. You got major heat because not only did you not say hi to everybody, you’re winning the damn Battle Royal that everybody got dragged over here for. And you’re not being gracious about it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I was freaking out.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God!'”

Later that year, he defeated AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) in a singles match at Crown Jewel, once again in Saudi Arabia.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.