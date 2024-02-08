Rhea Ripley reacts to two Judgment Day "members" facing off on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has reacted to an upcoming match between two "members" of The Judgment Day next week on WWE RAW. The Eradicator is currently in a rivalry with Nia Jax on the red brand.

The Judgment Day has evolved into one of the most popular factions in the company. Rhea Ripley has been dominant since becoming champion at WrestleMania 39, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor are still the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Former United States Champion R-Truth returned from injury at Survivor Series 2023 and has been trying to join the RAW faction ever since.

Despite being told numerous times that he is not a member of The Judgment Day, R-Truth remains an issue for the heel faction. On next week's edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will be taking Truth in a singles match.

The Women's World Champion recently reacted to the match on social media by posting a sleepy face emoji.

You can check out her post below.

Expand Tweet

This week on RAW, Damian Priest allowed Truth to be in The Judgment Day clubhouse after getting frustrated with the veteran's attempts to be part of the group.

Rhea Ripley suggests Judgment Day member is ready to replace Roman Reigns

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley believes her stablemate is ready to replace Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta last year, The Eradicator praised Damian Priest and claimed he is ready to overtake The Tribal Chief. Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1, 2023, but still has not cashed in for a title match yet. Priest's Money in the Bank contract will expire on July 1, 2024.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [From 5:39 – 06:03]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has established herself as the most dominant female superstar on WWE's roster. Only time will tell if someone will finally be able to dethrone her as the Women's World Championship this year.

Who would you like to see challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE