WWE star mocks Judgment Day member following RAW

The Judgment Day has a strong presence backstage in WWE, and there is always someone going at it with the heel faction. The latest jab came following this week's episode of RAW.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed Damian Priest order JD McDonagh to take out The Miz. R-Truth interrupted and had some words to say before The Irish Ace and Dominik Mysterio stormed off, as did a frustrated Finn Balor. Priest shrugged things off and told Truth to make himself at home. Truth went out to toss free t-shirts to fans during JD's match, then taunted him with his cut of the money.

After distractions from both sides, The Irish Ace accepted a handful of cash from Truth, but The A-Lister took advantage and hit a Skull-Crushing Finale for the pin right on top of the dollars. Truth scrambled to recover the money, and then Awesome Truth posed together.

McDonagh had a bad start to his week, and now backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has made it worse. The WWE personality took to X/Twitter and joined the long list of people mocking the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

"'live. laugh. leave me alone' - @jd_mcdonagh, somewhere probably," Cathy Kelley shared.

Truth has often taunted The Judgment Day with the "Live, Laugh, Love" line during their storyline that began back in November 2023 as the wrestling veteran returned from a hiatus that went more than one year.

McDonagh has not responded to Kelley's comment as of this writing.

R-Truth will take on JD McDonagh next week on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh had a rough start to his week with a loss to The Miz on Monday Night RAW. R-Truth once again upstaged The Irish Ace as the rivalry continued.

McDonagh's month might continue to get worse as WWE has announced a singles match between him and Truth for the upcoming episode of RAW. The two previously worked a Miracle on 34th Street Fight during the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW, but that match was held under No Disqualification rules.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will continue on Monday as RAW is scheduled to air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

In addition to Truth vs. McDonagh, WWE has announced Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, as well as a six-man tag team action with Imperium vs. Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

