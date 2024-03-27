Rhea Ripley reveals she looked up to former WWE rival

Rhea Ripley has shared that she looked up to her former WWE rival while growing up. The Eradicator is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Former WWE Superstar Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling, was the original leader of The Judgment Day faction. However, the group betrayed him once Finn Balor joined and it led to the return of Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix is married to Edge in real life, and the power couple defeated Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber 2023. Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, Ripley revealed that she idolized Beth Phoenix because of how she stood out from other female stars.

"With WWE, Beth Phoenix. She is just so amazing. Seeing her be different in a time that it was hard to be different, it was inspiring. It really was," she said. [From 21:22 - 21:34]

Logan Paul then asked Rhea Ripley if she was excited that she was going to be the one that many young women look up to now in the industry.

"Yeah, it is. It is wild to think that, like, a little girl from Adelaide, South Australia made it to WWE and is inspiring people to be themselves. That is one thing that I really do love about this job. I love hearing the stories about people that get inspired by us to then be confident in their own bodies. That is the one thing that I really want to get accross while doing this job," she added. [From 21:38 - 22:02]

WWE star Rhea Ripley claims she doesn't like social media

Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she is not a big fan of social media but knows it is a great platform to reach WWE fans.

During her conversation on the Impaulsive podcast, the Women's World Champion was asked if she spends a lot of time thinking about her social media posts that regularly go viral. She claimed that she did not and admitted that she hated using social media.

"To be honest, I don't really think about it too much. To be completely honest, I hate social media. I'm sorry. I'm someone that is so against social media but it is such a great platform for what we do, so we need it. Buddy (Matthews) has got me used to coming home and sort of turning my work brain off a little bit so I can actually relax. Because I went through like a whole stage when I first came here where I couldn't turn off, it was always work, work, work, and I was never relaxing, and the years were going by so quickly," said Rhea Ripley. [From 25:58 - 26:43]

Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley last night on WWE RAW and delivered an emotional promo. Only time will tell if Ripley can retain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

