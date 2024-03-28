Rhea Ripley reveals how popular WWE faction has helped her on RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has disclosed how a popular faction on WWE RAW has helped her develop her skills as a professional wrestler.

The Eradicator is a part of The Judgment Day faction and has become quite popular since joining the heel faction on the red brand. Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling, was the original leader of the group but was kicked out once Finn Balor joined.

Rhea Ripley was a guest on United States Champion Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast this week. She disclosed that The Judgment Day has helped her a lot with her promos:

"Joining the Judgment Day helped a lot. When I first entered with Edge and Damian. What better person to fall back on than Edge? Also, Damian, he was better than me. He was still learning, but he was better than me. I felt comfortable even though most of the time I didn’t know I didn’t know what the hell I was saying because we used a lot bigger words when Edge was in the faction. ‘I don’t know what that means, but I’m going to try and say it.’ I feel like if I did forget where I was going or got lost on the way, I could fall back on them and they would have my back and they remembered my part of the promo too, so they could say what I was going to say," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T: Fightful}

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ripley noted that her promos with The Judgment Day now feel like she is out there joking with friends and added that her time in the group has helped her be able to cut promos on her own.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley's relationship with Judgment Day member is complicated

R-Truth attempted to become a member of The Judgment Day in recent months, but the group rejected him. The former United States Champion has reunited with The Miz, and Awesome Truth has qualified for the 6-pack challenge at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, R-Truth noted that the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio was complicated. He added that Rhea Ripley got Dirty Dom to betray his father, which has made for an interesting relationship between the two RAW stars:

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?"[4:22 onwards]

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member will leave The Show of Shows as champion.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here