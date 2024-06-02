Rhea Ripley's "ex" maintains loyalty following Dominik Mysterio's betrayal

Rhea Ripley's "ex" has pledged her loyalty to The Judgment Day member following Dominik Mysterio's betrayal last week on WWE RAW. Ripley is currently out with an injury suffered last month following WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio accidentally caused Liv Morgan to retain the Women's World Championship last week on the red brand. The 29-year-old ki*sed Mysterio after the match to celebrate retaining the title. Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley have had a humorous relationship on social media in the past and she noted she was loyal to The Judgment Day star today on her Instagram story. You can check it out by clicking here.

Kelley shares hilarious Instagram story.

Liv Morgan captured the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch last weekend at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. However, Dirty Dom interfered in the match and RAW GM Adam Pearce booked a Steel Cage match last week.

Mysterio once again got involved and Morgan escaped with the victory. She ki*sed Mysterio after the match and will be addressing the controversial moment tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley's injury is helping WWE star be a better heel

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has stated that Rhea Ripley's injury has resulted in Liv Morgan becoming a better heel on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter stated that his takeaway from Ripley relinquishing the title was that Morgan will be an even better heel now. He added that Liv had to win the Women's World Championship as well.

"After she [Rhea Ripley] put the belt down and she said, you know, this is it. I have to go bye-bye into the sunset. Being a wrestling person and a journalist for so long, my first thing was, is this an angle? And I will tell you why. Because in my opinion, no matter how excellent everyone on the female roster is, if I am the person booking this, hottest person on the roster, there is no one there that can beat her. We can't put anyone in there to beat her. It has got to be like The Undertaker, undefeated, so to say... My take on this is this will make Liv Morgan even a better heel now, and she has gotta win the women's title. She's gotta be in this mix." [From 04:44 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio shared a hilarious reaction after Liv Morgan ki*sed him on last week's episode of RAW. Only time will tell how Rhea Ripley responds when she is cleared to return to WWE.

