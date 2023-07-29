Rhea Ripley sends 17-word message to 27-year-old WWE star; teases new feud

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to NXT star Jacy Jayne ahead of Great American Bash.

On July 30, the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will host the 2023 NXT The Great American Bash premium live event. As Ripley's on-screen boyfriend and Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his North American Championship on the show against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, Mami is expected to be in his corner.

Meanwhile, Jacy Jayne recently took to Twitter to announce that she will show up at The Great American Bash to "make her opportunity" after getting tired of waiting for it. She promised to "raise hell" and "do whatever I wanna do whenever the hell I wanna do it." The 27-year-old then warned Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and the rest of the women's division, stating that they should "sleep with one eye open."

The Women's World Champion responded to Jayne's video, sending her a 17-word message.

"I'll be there ALL day, so I guess we will see how confident you are day of. ⚖️"

Rhea Ripley recently competed on WWE NXT

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley made several appearances on NXT alongside the North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of NXT, The Eradicator squared off against NXT star Lyra Valkyria after having a previous backstage confrontation. Despite the 26-year-old's efforts, she failed to defeat WWE Women's World Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter praised Valkyria after her performance against Ripley, urging the company to move her to the main roster.

"The girl [Lyra Valkyria] that wrestled Rhea Ripley tonight she's got to be moved up to the main roster. Her last name's something like Valkyrie," he said.

