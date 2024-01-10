Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message to fellow WWE star

A certain WWE star is celebrating today and Rhea Ripley has reached out with a message to one of her favorite people.

WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin is celebrating her birthday today and has been flooded with congratulatory messages online. She and The Eradicator are not shy about being fond of each other on social media. Ripley is linked to Dominik Mysterio in the storylines, and Buddy Matthews in real-life, while Irvin has been engaged to be married to Ricochet for one full year now.

WWE kicked off the day with a Happy Birthday message for the America's Got Talent season 10 semi-finalist.

"Happy birthday to #WWERaw ring announcer @SamanthaTheBomb!" WWE wrote.

The Women's World Champion then posted a new backstage photo of her and Irvin, and included a Happy Birthday message.

"Happy Birthday Boo [face throwing a kiss emoji] @SamanthaTheBomb," Rhea posted.

Irvin responded to The Judgment Day member with a message of thanks and emoji.

"Thank you, Mami [smiling face with 3 hearts emoji] [skull emoji] [black heart emoji] [birthday cake x 2 emoji]," Samantha replied.

Irvin also releases hip-hop and R&B music under her real name, Samantha Johnson. Her last song came out in February 2019, just over two years before joining WWE in April 2021. Irvin's Soundcloud page includes eleven singles, with five of those making up her 27UNDERGROUND EP that was released on January 17, 2017. The WWE on-air talent has around 35,400 plays on her channel.

Top WWE star praises Samantha Irvin

Samantha Irvin is really just getting started in her WWE career, but she's quickly developed a significant fanbase with praise from top names in the business, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The America's Got Talent season 10 semi-finalist often goes viral for her unique superstar introductions, which are already earning her a spot among the top ring announcers of all-time among the fans. Many say some of her best introductions are for GUNTHER and his Imperium faction.

The Ring General spoke with Sanjay Maru last year and had major praise for Irvin. The Intercontinental Champion noted how Irvin's introduction adds to the whole Imperium presentation.

"Oh yeah, of course. I think she [Samantha Irvin] does a great job in general by finding an individual way to introduce each of the competitors. And for us [Imperium], it is very fitting. I think it adds to our presentation too, or for me in that case. So yeah, she's doing a great job," he said. [From 03:40 - 04:00]

The main roster creative team has used Irvin's real-life relationship with Ricochet in a few recent storylines. One former champion recently made the case for the RAW ring announcer to manage her fiancé.

