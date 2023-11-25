Rhea Ripley sends one-word message ahead of Survivor Series

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a one-word message ahead of WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night.

The Eradicator overcame the odds earlier this month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. She defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match at the premium live event on November 4 and was able to emerge victorious. Zoey Stark won a Battle Royal on a recent edition of the red brand to become the number one contender and will challenge The Judgment Day member for the title tomorrow night at WWE Survivor Series.

Her Judgment Day stablemates will also be in action in the Men's WarGames match tomorrow night. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to put the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against The Street Profits tonight on SmackDown ahead of the premium live event.

Ripley took to her X account to share a one-word message ahead of her title defense tomorrow night. She wrote the word "war" and included the promotional graphics for her match against Zoey Stark, as well as the Men's WarGames match featuring The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series.

"WAR. 😈," she wrote.

Former WWE writer claims The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is the top attraction on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that Rhea Ripley outshined everyone else on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The wrestling legend explained that if he was flipping the channels on television, The Eradicator would be the only superstar to get him to stop and watch WWE RAW.

"I always say, you take the remote, we're flicking through the remote. What would make us stop for at least a second? Okay, I would say probably because of appearance, Rhea Ripley. That's it... Not for me. Seth Rollins wouldn't make me stop and watch. Cody Rhodes would not make me stop and watch. The Judgment Day would not make me stop and watch. I mean, who else is there?" Vince Russo said. [16:21 - 16:58]

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable thus far as Women's World Champion, but Zoey Stark spent the first few months of her main roster career learning under WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can pull off the upset and capture the Women's World Championship tomorrow night at the premium live event.

