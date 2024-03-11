Rhea Ripley sends three-word message to Liv Morgan and 37-year-old WWE star ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were a unit once upon a time on WWE programming.

At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, they contended for the Women's Tag Team Championship but failed to capture the belts. A month after the event, Ripley joined Edge and Damian Priest to expand The Judgment Day, and the rest was history. Cut to 2024; it appears Liv Morgan is hell-bent on walking into the Show of Shows as Mami's challenger, although Becky Lynch has already earned that spot.

Liv Morgan will face The Man in a one-on-one match on RAW this week. While no stakes have been added to the bout, there are several rumors floating about that Morgan or even Nia Jax could be added to the upcoming Women's World Championship contest on The Grandest Stage.

"Fight for Mami," wrote Rhea Ripley, taunting Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan found Raquel Rodriguez after Rhea Ripley, and the two held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice last year. During the summer, they got embroiled in a feud with the Judgment Day star. Morgan wound up getting sidelined, while Rodriguez challenged Ripley several times for the latter's title.

The "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" is upon us on WWE RAW

At Royal Rumble in January, Liv Morgan returned from injury. She entered the women's battle royal at number 30 and tossed out Zoey Stark first. She also threw out Jade Cargill (who made her WWE in-ring debut at the event) in the closing moments before getting eliminated herself by eventual winner Bayley.

Morgan once again became the runner-up last month, this time inside the Elimination Chamber. Becky Lynch caught her off guard and hit her with the Manhandle Slam to walk out of Perth, Australia, as the new number-one contender to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

While appearing on WWE's The Bump last month, Liv Morgan joked to former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that she could take on the latter if she wanted to. Morgan claimed that at the rate she's going and how pumped up she is right now to get back at The Eradicator on RAW, she could even defeat The All Mighty:

"Bobby, I just came off a six month major injury, are you kidding me?" She informed The All Mighty that if her and B-Fab have a match, she is winning. "I feel like, I might be able to beat you right now!"

Liv Morgan even reminded Becky Lynch a few weeks ago that she was the last woman on the roster to score a pinfall victory over Rhea Ripley. Considering the lengths to which WWE has already gone to build up Mami vs. The Man on The Grandest Stage, this is an interesting development.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Will Liv Morgan get added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion