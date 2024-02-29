Rhea Ripley shares 2-word message after Becky Lynch gives her boyfriend a new nickname

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch gave a hilarious nickname to Rhea Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator recently shared her reaction to the same on social media.

The Women's World Champion, alongside Dominik Mysterio, opened the February 26 episode of the red brand after successfully defending her title against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Soon after, Ripley's WrestleMania XL opponent, Becky Lynch, made her way to the squared circle.

The two female WWE stars got engaged in a fiery war of words, with both the Women Grand Slam Champions claiming to win the much-anticipated match at The Show of Shows. Rhea's fellow Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio, tried to get involved in the mix of things. However, The Man shut him down as she referred to him as 'Dirty Kumquat.'

Rhea Ripley recently took to Instagram stories to share her reaction to Big Time Becks seemingly giving Dirty Dominik a new nickname. She reshared WWE's post featuring this hilarious moment from the opening RAW segment and wrote:

"The disprespect."

You can check out the Instagram Story below:

A screengrab of Mami's Instagram story.

Rhea Ripley opens up about comparisons with Chyna

During her run with the Stamford-based company, Rhea Ripley has often got involved in altercations with male superstars. Her constant attacks on fellow male superstars have led to her getting compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

In an interview with The West Sport, Ripley was asked about being compared to the late superstar. The Judgment Day member confessed to being proud of the comparisons. However, at the same time, she stated that the female division was suffering while she was feuding with men:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit and not getting built the right way," she said.

Chyna is considered by many to be the most dominant female superstar in the history of professional wrestling. She even beat Jeff Jarret to win the Intercontinental Championship in 1999.

What do you make of the comparisons made between Rhea Ripley and Chyna? Sound off in the comments section below.