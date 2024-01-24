Rhea Ripley shares heartfelt reaction to history-making WWE achievement

Rhea Ripley had an amazing 2023 by any metric possible. The new year hasn't changed much for the ferocious star of Judgment Day. She recently shared her heartfelt reaction to being featured as one of the cover athletes for WWE 2K24.

The Eradicator won the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion on the red brand and has been confronted by Nia Jax and Becky Lynch in recent weeks leading up to Royal Rumble 2024 this weekend.

Cody Rhodes was named the official cover athlete for this year's iteration of the video game, but Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will be featured on the cover for the deluxe edition of 2K24. The Judgment Day member took to her official Instagram today to share her heartfelt reaction to being featured on the cover of the game.

"To be honest, it feels surreal. It just feels amazing, and to know that I get to share that special limited edition cover with Bianca (Belair) after knowing everything that we have been through. To come up in NXT together, we've been on RAW together, we've been on SmackDown together. We've done everything all at the same time pretty much. It's just a really cool feeling, and to go back in time, I never would have believed in my wildest dreams that I would be on the cover of a WWE 2K game. It is not really a known thing for females, and to be the first cover that is just females is such a historic moment and I really hope that we get to see more of this in the future because I think it is really cool," said Rhea Ripley.

WWE RAW star says Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio is complicated

R-Truth returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 and believes he is a member of The Judgment Day faction on RAW.

The veteran suffered a torn quad in a match against Grayson Waller in November 2022 and missed a full year of action before his return at Survivor Series. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth noted that the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio was complicated due to their issues with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?" [4:22 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley is not scheduled for a match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see if the Women's World Champion appears during the premium live event on Saturday night.

