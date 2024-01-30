Rhea Ripley shares revealing update ahead of WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared a revealing new update ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Tampa Bay, Florida.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW is the first show following WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night and has already made it known that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious in the Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match after entering at number 3. Liv Morgan returned at number 30 and was the final superstar to be eliminated. Morgan was also the last superstar eliminated by Rhea Ripley in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley took to social media to share an update with fans. The Women's World Champion shared a couple of new selfies with a kissing emoji as seen in her post below.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has "problems"

R-Truth returned to the company last November from a torn quad and fully believes that he is a member of The Judgment Day faction.

The 52-year-old made multiple appearances during the Royal Rumble event over the weekend. R-Truth mistakenly entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and was quickly launched out of the ring by Nia Jax. He later appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble, only to be eliminated by Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, R-Truth discussed the Women's World Champion and made an interesting claim. He stated that Ripley has problems and will bite if you do something wrong.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like, 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

You can check out the full interview with R-Truth in the video below:

A huge match is rumored to take place at Elimination Chamber to determine Rhea Ripley's opponent for WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how long The Eradicator can hold onto the Women's World Championship moving forward.

