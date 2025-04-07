Ric Flair calls out WWE for false narrative heading into WrestleMania; tags Charlotte

Ric Flair called out WWE today on social media and tagged Charlotte Flair in his post. Charlotte won the Women's Royal Rumble match this year and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The Nature Boy took to social media today to claim that he wanted to discuss how many World Championships he won. John Cena has the chance to break Flair's record by winning a major title for the 17th time at WrestleMania 41, but the legend has stated that he won more during his career. Ric tagged Charlotte Flair in his post today and claimed that the issue had nothing to do with her.

"This Has Nothing To Do With My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE! It’s All About How Many World Championships I Really Won Which I Would Love To Explain To The World Because No One Understands The Actual Number!" wrote Flair.

The 76-year-old has not competed in a match since the Ric Flair's Last Match event in 2022.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Ric Flair calling him out

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently reacted to Ric Flair telling him not to use his name to get views.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that he saw Flair's comment and had no idea what he had said to anger him. The legend added that he always compliments Flair and noted that he believes his daughter is the greatest female wrestler in history.

"Mac, I swear to you I saw that comment, I have no idea what he's talking about. I have no idea what he is talking about. I never badmouth Ric Flair. I don't have anything to say bad about Flair. I always put Charlotte over, I think Charlotte's the greatest. I saw that and I swear bro, I have no idea what he is talking about." [From 03:15 to 03:43]

Flair recently spent some time in All Elite Wrestling as an on-screen character, but hasn't appeared for the promotion in a while. However, he claimed last month that he still worked for AEW president Tony Khan in his message to Vince Russo.

