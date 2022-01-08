"He's one of those guys that kind of reminds me of Kurt Angle" – WWE Hall of Famer compares Bron Breakker to The Wrestling Machine

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Bron Breakker is ready for a run on the main roster.

Earlier this week, Bron defeated Tommaso Ciampa to capture the NXT title at the New Year's Evil special event. The former NFL player has been on a rapid ascend since making his debut and has earned praise from numerous veterans and active wrestlers.

Ric Flair is the latest addition to the list of veterans impressed by the in-ring abilities of the up-and-coming star.

Speaking on the latest WOOOOO! The Nation's Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy compared the second-generation star to Kurt Angle and said he's ready for the main roster:

“I think he’s great. I’ve only seen him twice but, to me, he should be on the [main] roster right now. The kid is a hell of an athlete, he’s only had 20 or 25 or 30 matches but, to me, he’s one of those guys that kind of reminds me of Kurt [Angle]." (H/T- wrestlinginc)

"He doesn’t blow up, he keeps going and that’s hard to do when you’re young. I would definitely give him a break on one of the rosters and get him going."

WWE legend Kurt Angle has praised Bron Breakker in the past

Bron Breakker's career has been on a meteoric rise ever since signing with WWE in February 2021. WWE was quick to notice his potential as they skyrocketed him into the main event picture immediately after his debut.

Bron's incredible athletic abilities and unmatched charisma have caught the attention of many veterans. In the past, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle expressed his thoughts on the former Steiner:

"Bron is a talented individual. I love his style. He is very physical. I think that the company could do a lot of good with him," revealed Kurt Angle.

Other than Angle and Flair, several other veterans, like Diamond Dallas Page and Jim Cornette, have showered compliments on the new NXT Champion.

Bron Breakker is currently the fastest rising star in WWE and his victory at New Year's Evil was the beginning of what many expect to be a legendary career.

