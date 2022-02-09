"I turn off when he's on" - Ric Flair not a fan of recent WWE Royal Rumble entrant

WWE legend Ric Flair doesn't understand what Johnny Knoxville brings to WWE, and he hasn't cared for the movie star's storyline with Sami Zayn.

A few weeks prior to this year's WWE Royal Rumble, actor Johnny Knoxville announced that he would be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match. This was done to promote the latest movie in the "Jackass" series. He entered the Rumble at #9 and lasted just over a minute before being eliminated by Sami Zayn.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair noted that someone must have got in Vince McMahon's ear and told him that Knoxville being on WWE television would be entertaining.

"Someoone has got Vince (McMahon) convinced that the entertainment value that Johnny Knoxville brings to the show - which I turn off when he's on - is cool. I'd rather watch an episode of The Young and the Restless than watch Sami Zayn and Knoxville," said Flair. (From 14:07 to 14:26)

Flair clarified that he doesn't have anything against Knoxville as a person but feels that he doesn't have a connection to pro wrestling.

"Johnny Knoxville, I'm not saying anything about him as a person or his career, I'm just saying I don't get him in connection with wrestling," Flair continued. "Other than obviously being a big fan and wanting to lend his skill and talent to the show. I respect all that, you're asking me my personal opinion." (From 16:17 to 16:37)

Johnny Knoxville may not be done with WWE just yet

Knoxville declared after his Rumble appearance that he plans to be world champion and will return to the company.

“That low down and dirty Sami Zayn, anyone but that low down and dirty Sami Zayn taking me out, but it took four men, four superstars to take me out, they haven’t heard the last of me, I will be World Champion," said Knoxville.

Zayn continued his feud with the actor even after the Rumble, as he appeared at the premiere of "Jackass Forever". There, he was thrown out of the event, and Knoxville even used a cattle prod to send the SmackDown star away.

