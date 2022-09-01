"We're like best friends" - Ric Flair on his relationship with WWE icon and real-life rival

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up on his friendship with Bret Hart, stating that he and The Hitman are now close friends.

WWE legends Flair and Hart were at loggerheads with each other for a long time, with The Nature Boy even calling Hart bitter and lonely last year.

In a recent edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair spoke about a recent photo he posted on social media with WWE legend Bret Hart. The Nature Boy said that he's on good terms with Hart now and that he regrets the indifferences they had in the past.

"How about me and Bret Hart this weekend. I mean I took a picture, I was thinking to myself we used to call each other everything in the world for 30 years and now we're like best friends and that's the way it should be. The business could make... the rift, the business makes us all a di*k at some time one time or another. Now with social media it makes it even worse. You look back and regret things you said or even thought about because it makes - at the end of the day what did you gain by it? What a moment of satisfaction - it's just ridiculous. I had a great time with Bret this weekend," said Flair. [14:07 to 14:55]

Flair said that he told The Hitman during their meeting that he would've worked with him long before they did if he knew what a great wrestler Hart was.

Bret Hart was at WWE legend Ric Flair's final match

Hart was in the crowd alongside the likes of The Undertaker and Mick Foley for Flair's last match in July.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, The Hitman said that he told Flair that he admires him for having the guts to be in another match.

Hart said that he didn't expect a classic performance by The Nature Boy but applauded him for wrestling at the age of 73.

