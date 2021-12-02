Photo: 72-year old legend has a heartfelt message for The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most respected personalities in the world owing to his principles of hard work and dedication that have made him what he is today.
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who himself is one of the most prolific performers to ever step inside the squared circle, took to Twitter to share a throwback photo with The Great One with a heartfelt message.
"There’s No Bigger Word In The World Than The Word Respect! You Looked Up To Me As A Kid, And I Continuously Look Up To You! WOOOOO! #ThrowbackThurday @TheRock", Flair tweeted.
The Rock recently opened up about his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, where he had a spot for the 16-time world champion. It is safe to say that both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other.
"Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions. Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Ric Flair. [The fourth] spot is a ththree-way [between] Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo. Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby," tweeted The Rock.
The Rock and Ric Flair have faced each other in the past
The Rock and Ric Flair were the poster boys of their respective generations. A clash between generations is a mouth-watering affair. Although it didn't have all the pomp and show that Rock vs Hogan had, the two legends shared the ring at Wrestlemania 20. The Rock 'n' Sock Connection battled Evolution in a three-on-two handicap match where the latter ended up with the win.
The Brahma Bull and The Dirtiest Player in the Game have also faced each other in a singles bout on an episode of RAW on July 29, 2002.
Who do you think would've had the upper hand if these two titans of the industry clashed in their prime? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.