Ric Flair issues statement after unprecedented Hall of Fame announcement

Ric Flair is a seven-time wrestling Hall of Famer. The 16-time World Champion is synonymous with pro wrestling and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats. After a massive announcement fueled hope and optimism this week, Flair is responding with a statement in response to lawmakers.

Ad

Flair Country is where The Nature Boy calls home. Ric was born in Memphis but has lived in North Carolina for decades and is billed from Charlotte, NC, also known as The Queen City. NC lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill in the North Carolina Senate this week: The RIC FLAIR Act. Senate Bill 404, titled "An Act to Remember Iconic Combatants through Fostering Learning Awareness and Interest In Rassling," earmarks $500,000 to NC's Department of Natural & Cultural Resources to study the feasibility of building a pro wrestling Hall of Fame in The Tarheel State.

Ad

Trending

The Dirtiest Player In the Game is honored and humbled to be named after an NC bill. Flair took to X/Twitter today to react to the big Nature Boy news of the week, which is expected to develop over the next year or so as the department expects to deliver its report to lawmakers by Summer 2026.

"I Am Honored & Humbled That The North Carolina Senate Has Introduced The Ric Flair Act For The Creation Of A Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Museum! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nature Boy was first inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in 2006, then the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame the following year.

WWE and the NWA both inducted Flair in 2008, and World Wrestling Entertainment honored him again in 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen. The Tragos/Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted Flair in 2013, and the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame honored him in 2021.

Ad

Ric Flair set for rare appearance

Ric Flair is set to promote his WOOOOO! Energy Drink at the On The Run convenience store near St. Louis in O'Fallon, Missouri, this Wednesday. The legendary star took to X/Twitter to promote the meet & greet.

"Come Meet Me Next Wednesday In O'Fallon, Missouri! WOOOOO! @woooooenergy @OntheRunSTL," Flair wrote with the graphic below.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Flair's WOOOOO! Energy Drink brand was launched in July 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer released the mushroom-infused energy drink in partnership with Carma HoldCo and LGNDS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE