'Iron' Mike Tyson won't be appearing at Ric Flair's roast

The legendary Ric Flair is preparing for what is being billed as his final wrestling match ever. The stage is Nashville, TN; the date is July 31st. It's being presented as part of Starrcast V - the fifth in an annual series of professional wrestling gatherings organized by podcaster (and The Nature Boy's son-in-law) Conrad Thompson.

Starrcast V is expected to be surrounded by celebrities, both in and out of the professional wrestling industry. But one famous name who will not be there is former undisputed boxing champion and one of Slick Ric's friends, Mike Tyson.

'Iron' Mike was scheduled to be on the dais of the Roast of Ric Flair, two days prior to The Nature Boy's swan song in the ring. However, it appears that Tyson will be unavailable, according to an announcement from his representative.

The statement reads simply:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mike will not be participating in the roast."

So, for now, we won't get to see Tyson throw any verbal jabs or score any comedic knockouts on Ric and the other members of the roast.

Ric Flair and Mike Tyson have been friends for quite some time, and recently became business partners

The two champions have a lot in common besides their athletic achievements. Both are larger-than-life personalities who transcend their chosen industries.

The pair are also no strangers to controversy. In many ways, the two men have very similar personalities.

That's why it likely came as no surprise to observers when these two stormy combatants eventually forged a friendship. They were both revolutionaries in terms of their particular professions. Now the two have become business partners in a revolutionary venture as well.

The Baddest Man on the Planet's cannabis brand, 'Tyson 2.0', struck a deal with 'Ric Flair Drip' (named in honor of the rap song by 21 Savage) to sell different marijuana products that are endorsed by the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

