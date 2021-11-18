"No way" – Ric Flair says WWE Star thinks he's better on the mic than him

WWE Star Paul Heyman believes he's better than Ric Flair on the microphone, which The Nature Boy flatly refuses to agree with.

Heyman is regarded by many as one of the best in the business when it comes to cutting promos. Many have lauded him for his work with Roman Reigns, with his presence giving more credibility to The Tribal Chief's current character.

Ric Flair, while speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast about Roman Reigns, said that The Usos and Paul Heyman have contributed to The Tribal Chief's success in WWE. The Nature Boy praised Heyman for adding wisdom and knowledge to the group. Flair, though, disagreed with Heyman's belief that he's better on the mic:

"Paul (Heyman) brings all the wisdom, the knowledge and Paul just... he gets heat with me because he thinks he's a better talker than me. No way, Paul Heyman. No way! You're always going to be No. 2 or 3, with (Roddy) Piper gone, No. 3 or 2 (laughs)."

In the same podcast, the 16-time world champion praised The Usos, naming them as one of his favorite current tag teams.

Paul Heyman thinks WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon is good on the mic

While Heyman has been admired for his work on the mic, he has a surprising name for a WWE Star whom he enjoys dueling with: Stephanie McMahon. Earlier this year, he praised Stephanie's work on the mic and said she's an underrated performer in WWE:

"The way she can stare you down and hold back the smile, she's a very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, and challenging person to stand across the ring with microphones in your hand."

The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief thinks that Stephanie is authentic and is three steps ahead of everyone else on the mic.

In recent years, Stephanie McMahon's appearances in WWE programming have become more and more sporadic. The former Women's Champion was last seen on WWE TV in 2019 when she turned heel by supporting Shane McMahon's actions against The Miz's father.

Paul Heyman, on the other hand, is a regular on WWE SmackDown as a part of The Bloodline faction alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos.

