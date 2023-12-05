Ric Flair sends heartwarming message to 56-year-old ahead of RAW

Ric Flair has sent a heartwarming message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Flair is a legend of the wrestling business and competed in his final match last year. He teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Jim Crockett Promotion's Ric Flair's Last Match event in July 2022. He recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing alongside Sting as the legend approaches his retirement at AEW Revolution next year.

The Nature Boy took to Instagram today to send a heartwarming message. He wished Wendy Barlow a happy birthday and added that he loved her, as seen in his post below.

"Happy Birthday Wendy! You Get More Beautiful As Time Goes By! 🩷 I Love You! ❤️ @thewonderouswendy," he wrote.

Ric Flair reveals he approached WWE before signing with AEW

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has disclosed that he approached WWE looking for a deal before deciding to join AEW.

The reaction to Flair's signing has not been positive so far by AEW fans. Flair has received a lot of backlash due to his controversies in the past and recently claimed that he would walk away from the promotion if Tony Khan felt that he was embarrassing him.

In an interview with ESPN, the legend shared that he approached WWE before signing a deal with Tony Khan. He noted that WWE has so much going on and they were not interested at the time.

"Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are," said Flair.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ric Flair received messages of support from his peers in All Elite Wrestling following the recent backlast from fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran in AEW moving forward.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling should have signed Ric Flair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.