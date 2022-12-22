Ric Flair sends a huge message to Mandy Rose following her WWE release

WWE's decision to release Mandy Rose over her FanTime content has divided the wrestling fanbase. Ric Flair also reacted to the massive development on his podcast this week and took the opportunity to send some vital advice to the former NXT star.

As reported earlier, while Mandy Rose has made a lot of money from posting racy photos and videos online, she inadvertently breached the terms of her WWE contract and has suffered drastic consequences.

Ric Flair stated that he would have ideally liked Mandy Rose to focus on her WWE career as that would have been more financially beneficial to her in the long run.

During the latest episode of To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy commented on Rose's situation. Flair stated that he would have personally decided to be on TV rather than spend energy on ventures outside the company:

"If I was her, I'd rather be on TV because that stuff gets old, and then sometimes, you can't come back from that kind of stuff. The more of it you do. So, I'm not giving anybody advice on how to run their life. But, I myself would rather be on TV." [From 49:30 to 49:53]

Ric Flair was a top star almost everywhere he worked, and he realized how much dedication it took to succeed in the seemingly unforgiving wrestling business.

While the 16-time world champion wasn't aware of Mandy Rose's aspirations, he felt she could have first concentrated on fulfilling her WWE goals and later thought about doing something outside of the ring.

"I would have gone as far as I could with WWE, then she could have done that later on," Flair explained. "I don't know what she wanted to do or what her aspirations surely were, but if they were to be on top of WWE, I would say, chase that goal, pursue that goal because you'll know shortly whether you're going to get there. If they bring you back up and they give you a push, and you don't make it this time, then go do what you want to do." [From 53:48 - 56:12]

Ric Flair was hoping to see Mandy Rose on the main roster before her WWE release

It's unfortunate that WWE had to end Mandy Rose's long reign as the NXT Women's Champion before showing her the door.

The Golden Goddess was sent back to NXT in 2021 and has since been one of the most improved talents on the entire roster. Ric Flair was also impressed by Mandy Rose's growth as a performer and was expecting her imminent return to the main roster.

Like several members of the WWE Universe, Ric Flair was disappointed to see Mandy's stint end abruptly.

"Personally, I only know Mandy a little bit, but I really like her. And I thought her work had gotten a lot better in NXT because she had gotten more opportunities. I expected her to be back up on the main roster. So, only she can make that decision," said Flair. [From 49:00 to 49:15]

