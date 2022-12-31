Ric Flair shares a message after Charlotte Flair's return on SmackDown

WWE star Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return to SmackDown this week.

Flair had been out of action since her WrestleMania Backlash encounter with Ronda Rousey, where she had lost the SmackDown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match. She married former WWE star Andrade El Idolo during her hiatus.

However, there was sweet retribution for Flair as she made her return immediately after Rousey battled Raquel Rodriguez for the SmackDown Women's title. Clad in purple with a new theme song, Charlotte Flair challenged The Baddest Woman on the Planet to an impromptu title match. Despite vehement protests from Shayna Baszler, Rousey went ahead with the match. Things did not go too well for the champ as The Queen rolled her up to win the Women's title for a record 14th time. 16-time Champion and Hall of Famer Ric Flair also reacted to Charlotte's return. He took to Twitter to proclaim that the Queen was back where she belonged.

Here's what the tweet read:

"The Queen Is Back & BETTER THAN EVER! WOOOOO!"

Charlotte Flair was ecstatic after her win

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Flair after her momentous win on SmackDown. The champ mentioned that 2022 was the best year of her life as she was able to tick off lofty professional and personal goals.

"2022 is just like the best year of my life. Even going back to the beginning, I was able to wrestle in Saudi Arabia for the first time. I beat Ronda Rousey for the first time at WrestleMania, which was always on my bucket list. And then I got married and traveled the world with my husband. And then ending the year where I belong, where I'm home. It was picture-perfect."

WWE @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! .@MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! https://t.co/b5KOS0yL9Z

