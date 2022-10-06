Ric Flair says WWE legend may have been inspired to wrestle again after watching his last match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks that Ricky Steamboat seeing him wrestle in his last match earlier this year may have inspired him to return to the ring.

It was recently announced that WWE legend Ricky Steamboat will come out of retirement and step into the ring once again. He will team up with AEW tag team FTR to face Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and an unnamed star.

Speaking on the recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said that his 'last match' may have influenced his former rival Steamboat to also wrestle one more time. The Nature Boy feels that the WWE Hall of Famer will be fantastic in the ring.

"I think maybe me wrestling in Nashville inspired Ricky to do it. He said, 'What the hell, I can do that.' And probably better. And he probably will. He'll look better. He always has and always will," said the two-time Hall of Famer. [H/T Fightful]

Steamboat's last match was over a decade ago when he teamed up with his son Richie for an FCW show.

WWE legend Ric Flair thinks that Ricky Steamboat will be better than most current wrestlers

In an earlier edition of his podcast, Flair stated that Steamboat holds himself to a high standard and will be better than most modern-day wrestlers in the ring, even at the age of 69.

"At every level, he is better than 50% of the guys in the business today, and he wouldn't get in the ring if he wasn't. He holds himself to a very high standard, and I imagine he'll probably look better than the guys he's in the ring with because he's always in good shape," said The Nature Boy.

Flair had his final match on July 31st in Nashville, where he wrestled in a tag team match in front of a packed audience. The 16-time world champion teamed up with AEW star Andrade El Idolo and faced Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

