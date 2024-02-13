Rikishi reacts to former Bloodline member arriving at WWE RAW

WWE legend Rikishi has reacted to a former Bloodline member arriving at tonight's episode of RAW in Kentucky.

Last week on the red brand, Jey Uso interrupted Gunther's 600-day celebration as Intercontinental Champion. The former Bloodline member said that he wants a shot at The Ring General and his Intercontinental Championship. Gunther captured the title from Ricochet in June 2022 and has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history.

Jey Uso is set to team up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods tonight to battle Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Rikishi took to his Instagram story to share an interesting post. The Hall of Famer reposted the promotion's video of Jey Uso arriving at RAW tonight on social media. Rikishi is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life.

Rikishi reacts to Jey Uso arriving at RAW.

Vince Russo claims WWE has dropped the ball with former Bloodline member

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company has failed to capitalize on Sami Zayn's momentum following his time with The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 to become champions. Their title reign was underwhelming, and they have now been separated from each other on different brands. Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso last year.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran criticized the promotion for fumbling the opportunity. Zayn was off of television for a couple of months before returning as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble on January 27.

"Bro that is so sad because that is creative dropping the ball and their answer to it is okay let him sit home for the next few months. That's not supposed to be that way. That's not the design, man." [17:50 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Rikishi was asked last year if he would return to WWE to help The Bloodline, but the legend dodged the question. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the heel faction on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Jey Uso battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE