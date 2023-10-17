Rikishi reacts to major faceoff for Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

It looks like Rikishi was impressed with a recent segment on WWE SmackDown that featured a massive faceoff for a potential first-time-ever contest.

His son Solo Sikoa recently got the opportunity to stand in the ring opposite John Cena. The two had some interactions of late, leading to some viewers speculating a possible match, perhaps as early as WWE Crown Jewel on November 4th.

This is also based on the heavy rumors that Cena will be flying to Saudi Arabia. It was also noted by some sources that he will be wrestling on the show. Meanwhile, Rikishi shared a story on Instagram in which he reenacted the faceoff with a fan.

Is this an inevitable showdown?

John Cena last wrestled at WWE Fastlane, tagging alongside LA Knight to take on Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa himself. Upon The Tribal Chief's return in the season premiere of the blue brand Friday night, Cena endorsed Knight as the champion's next challenger.

John Cena's thoughts on facing the new generation WWE star

In late 2006, John Cena entered a program with the late Umaga. The rivalry was surrounding the WWE Championship. It culminated in a legendary Last Man Standing match between the two at the Royal Rumble 2007.

When he appeared on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, John Cena reminisced about his feud with Umaga and drew comparisons with the young Solo Sikoa:

"The striking parallel he runs to Umaga, in every facet, and to be put in that conversation is rarified air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him and I see him perform, I think of the hard-fought battles I had against Umaga and they run a lot of parallels," Cena said.

Over the last two decades, Cena has come across several Anoa'i family members. Most notably since Umaga, he took on Roman Reigns twice on premium live events.

Despite rumors that he was looking to challenge The Tribal Chief once again at the Saudi show, we now know that is not the case. However, it does not rule out a future showdown between the two. Cena is yet to win his 17th world title.

Are you hoping to witness a first-time-ever clash between John Cena and Solo Sikoa?