Rikishi reacts to tearful Jey Uso moment; shares heartfelt message

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to a tearful moment featuring Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL. The legend is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life.

Jey Uso picked up a victory over his brother at The Show of Shows last weekend and his son was in attendance to watch the match.

Rikishi took to his Instagram story to react to a backstage interview featuring Main Event Jey following WrestleMania. In the video, Jey discussed what it meant to him to have his son there and was emotional during the clip. Rikishi responded with a heart emoji and The Bloodline symbol as seen in the image below. You can check out the video on his Instagram story by clicking here.

The Bloodline will likely be undergoing many changes after Roman Reigns was dethroned in the main event of WrestleMania. Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga to the group and they brutally attacked Jimmy Uso this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Mac Davis on Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso's match at WrestleMania

Jimmy Uso battled Jey Uso in a singles match at WrestleMania XL and the bout was not well received by many fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, WWE legend Teddy Long wondered why fans were so down on the match at WrestleMania and noted that he didn't find there to be anything wrong with it. Co-host Mac Davis responded by saying people were expecting more and the match fell flat.

"People were saying, 'There's too many superkicks. It really just wasn't much action in it. It was more storytelling than action'. I don't know, it fell flat for me. I know that. It was a shame because I was really hoping for that to be the best match. I kept thinking, 'That's gonna be the match.' Maybe my expections [were too high]", said Mac Davis. [From 04:11 - 04:30]

The Bloodline appears to be falling apart now that The Tribal Chief has been dethroned. Rikishi was recently asked if he would return to WWE to help the faction but he dodged the question. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Bloodline on SmackDown.

