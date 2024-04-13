5 feuds for Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga made his surprising WWE debut tonight on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman came down to the ring, where The Enforcer of The Bloodline discussed consequences for coming up short at WrestleMania.

Sikoa launched a brutal attack on Jimmy Uso as Paul Heyman watched on with a stunned look on his face. He went to call Roman Reigns but Solo Sikoa ripped The Wiseman's phone away and stomped on it. Tama Tonga then arrived on SmackDown and beat Jimmy Uso down. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Uso's neck and hit him with a Splash in the corner to end the segment.

Listed below are five feuds for Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown following his debut.

#5. Tama Tonga could battle Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is the obvious choice as Tama Tonga's first opponent in the weeks ahead. The former NJPW star brutally attacked Uso tonight on SmackDown, and Solo Sikoa showed no remorse as well.

Jey Uso has become a successful singles star on RAW but the same cannot be said for his brother on the blue brand. Tama Tonga could prove he is a worthy addition to The Bloodline by defeating the man he is replacing in his first rivalry.

#4. Jey Uso could come to WWE SmackDown to defend his brother

Jey Uso picked up a major victory this past Monday night on WWE RAW and also defeated his brother in a singles match at WrestleMania. Main Event Jey will be battling Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship following his win on RAW but could feel compelled to return to SmackDown to help his brother.

If Jey Uso comes up short in his quest to become the World Heavyweight Champion, the veteran could also decide to reunite with his brother on a permanent basis. Most of their issues stemmed from being a part of The Bloodline, but they could see eye-to-eye once again now that Jimmy Uso has been banished from the group.

#3. Tama Tonga could cost LA Knight next week

Earlier today, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced two massive Triple Threat matches for tonight's edition of the blue brand. The first one kicked off tonight's show, and LA Knight picked up a victory over Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley. The Megastar will face the winner of the other Triple Threat match next week to determine Cody Rhodes' opponent at WWE Backlash.

Knight has had his issues with The Bloodline in the past, and the group could still resent The Megastar. Tonga could be ordered to prevent LA Knight from winning next week, and the two could have a rivalry leading to the premium live event.

#2. He could go after Randy Orton

Randy Orton missed over a year of action due to an attack by The Bloodline in May 2022. He returned at Survivor Series 2023 and earned his way into the Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns emerged victorious in January but dropped his title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga could be on a mission to assert their dominance on the blue brand now that The Tribal Chief is no longer champion. Sikoa may order Tonga to target The Viper and take out one of the biggest threats on the blue brand so the new version of The Bloodline can show that they are still very powerful.

#1. Roman Reigns may turn babyface on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman serves as the special counsel to Roman Reigns, and he could be heard shouting during the attack on Jimmy Uso that it was not what The Head of the Table wanted. Solo Sikoa could be attempting to name himself as the new Tribal Chief, and it could lead to Reigns returning as a babyface.

Reigns has spent the past few years as a heel and has established himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time during his run as champion. However, losing the title at WWE WrestleMania allows the veteran to completely reinvent himself, and he could be booked as a babyface to battle Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa moving forward.

