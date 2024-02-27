Rikishi sends important message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has delivered an important message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in San Jose, California. Tonight's show will feature the fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, which took place this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Last week on the red brand, Jey Uso competed in one of the biggest matches of his career. He battled Gunther in the main event and was close to capturing the Intercontinental Championship. However, Jimmy Uso interfered in the match and attacked his brother. The Ring General capitalized on the attack and retained the Intercontinental Championship.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. The legend took to his Instagram story ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to share a very interesting message. The veteran shared an image with all three of his sons with himself in the middle, leaving it up in the air which side he is truly on.

Rikishi on if he would return to WWE to help The Bloodline

Rikishi recently was asked if he would consider returning to the company to help The Bloodline.

The heel faction on SmackDown became fractured last year following The Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Jey Uso left the group after being betrayed by his brother and made the jump to the red brand. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last July, the 58-year-old dodged the question when asked if he would return to the promotion. However, the legend also informed Apter that he could not say anything "until the time is right."

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," he said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

The Rock has returned to the company and officially announced himself as the newest member of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso ever decides to return to the heel faction down the line.

