Rikishi sends a three-word message to Jey Uso ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE legend Rikishi has sent a message to Jey Uso ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Jey will wrestle in one of the biggest matches of his career this weekend. He will team up with Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and a returning Randy Orton in the Men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Jey Uso's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, has now sent a heartfelt message to him ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Check it out below:

"Just YOU Uce!! @WWEUsos #Yeet," Rikishi tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Cody Rhodes makes a request to Jey Uso after announcing Randy Orton's return

Rikishi's thoughts on The Bloodline

It has been quite some time since Jey Uso left The Bloodline. The stable ran roughshod over some of WWE's biggest babyfaces for about three years before it imploded at Night of Champions 2023. It now consists of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso.

While speaking with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Rikishi shared his views on The Bloodline:

"Jimmy is laid back. I'd say Jey is kind of the one that's in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I’m proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there and represent the family today. I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa'i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it's not easy to be 'The Guy.'" (H/T Sportskeeda)

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso and others will manage to put down The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series: WarGames. Jey is seemingly dreading the return of Randy Orton, judging by his immediate reaction to the announcement of his return.

Who will come out victorious at Survivor Series: WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below!