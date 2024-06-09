Rikishi shares why popular WWE star is making him a "proud daddy"

WWE legend Rikishi has shared why a popular star is making him feel like a "proud daddy." The veteran has not competed in a WWE match since the January 6, 2014 edition of RAW.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Jimmy and Jey Uso's time as singles stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos in real life. He noted that Jimmy and Jey should eventually reunite and become The Usos once again.

"I think once that is over and they are satisfied with their singles run, there is only one thing left to do and that is to come back [reunite as The Usos] and be able to give the fans that treat of seeing one of the greatest tag teams in the business to reunite," he said. [From 01:39 - 01:59]

Rikishi added that he has been impressed with Jey Uso's run as a singles star and his son is making him feel like a "proud daddy."

"Jey is just on that Yeet-Mania all over the world. To me he is one of the hottest entrances we have seen in a long time. To be able to witness that with my own eyes, I'm a proud daddy," Rikishi added. [From 02:15 - 02:38]

You can check out the full episode of Off the Top in the video below:

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to help fix The Bloodline

Rikishi has commented on whether he would consider returning to the promotion to help The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The faction has undergone many changes during Roman Reigns' hiatus from the company. The Tribal Chief has not made an appearance since his loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, in an exclusive interview last year, Rikishi was asked if he would return to the company to help the heel faction on the blue brand. The legend dodged the question but whispered to Apter that he couldn't say anything "until the time is right."

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline earlier this year following the veteran's loss to Jey Uso in a singles match at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if The Usos will reunite down the line on WWE television.

