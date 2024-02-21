"Rikishi special guest referee" - WWE fans excited for potential WrestleMania dream match

WWE fans are hoping to see Rikishi return to the company in a major match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The Hall of Famer is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life.

Last night on WWE RAW, Jey Uso battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event. Jey appeared to have the match won when Jimmy Uso interfered. The Bloodline member caused a distraction, and The Ring General was able to capitalize on it to retain the IC Championship.

The promotion shared a video of Jimmy Uso today on social media, where he warned Main Event Jey that he would always be his big brother in the Instagram post below.

Fans appear excited about the potential dream match between The Usos at WrestleMania 40.

Some members of the WWE Universe pointed out that Jimmy is the older brother in The Usos. The Samoan twins were born nine minutes apart.

The Usos could battle each other at WrestleMania 40.

Rikishi shares his thoughts on WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

Wrestling veteran Rikishi recently commented on the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes heading into the biggest show of the year.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble last year but came up short against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match once again this year and will get another chance to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

Speaking on his Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the 58-year-old admitted he would love to see Cody Rhodes finish his story. However, the veteran noted that it is hard to beat Roman Reigns when it comes to the money he brings in.

"For me I would love to see Cody finally finish the story, right? But, when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to just thinking about the one person or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats? Because right now, it's really really hard to beat Roman Reigns," he said.

You can check out the full video below:

Jey Uso exited The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso betrayed him at WWE SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see if the two brothers square off against each other at WrestleMania 40 in April.

