Rival promotion's star uses AJ Styles' finishing move in high profile match

A performer from one of WWE's rival promotions recently used AJ Styles' finisher, the Styles Clash, in a main event match.

During the latest edition of TNA Impact, AEW star Will Ospreay took on Josh Alexander in the main event. It was a rematch of their highly entertaining bout from the November 16, 2023 edition of Impact.

The two incredibly talented performers put on another great match this Thursday. During the closing moments of the fight, Will Ospreay tried to hit his opponent with the Styles Clash, a move AJ Styles made famous during his days in the wrestling promotion. However, Josh Alexander countered to hit a Styles Clash of his own for a two-count. The former Impact World Champion followed it up with his finisher, the C4 Spike, to secure the win.

You can watch the ending moments of the match, including the Styles Clash below:

WWE legend Teddy Long says AJ Styles is quite similar to him

AJ Styles made a surprising return to active competition on the December 16 edition of SmackDown. Styles looked refreshed and showed off his chiseled physique at the show. The former WWE Champion went after The Bloodline, as expected. However, Styles shocked everyone as he also attacked LA Knight to end the show.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long claimed that AJ Styles was just like him, as he also used his time off to go to the gym. Long referred to Styles as a 'gym rat.'

"I know AJ [Styles], I've known him for quite a while. He's kind of like me. He's a gym rat. You know what I mean? You can't sit around and not do anything with your body, it's ridiculous. After so many years, I don't know about other people, but this has become like a drug to me. This is a habit. If I don't do this, I don't have a great day. My body aches, ok? So when I want to quit hurting, I go to the gym and lift and do my cardio and when I leave, I feel 100% better."

A completely different-looking AJ Styles is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble in a Fatal 4-Way match, which also involves Randy Orton and LA Knight.

