Rob Van Dam discloses if he will wrestle in WWE after his Hall of Fame induction

Rob Van Dam has discussed the possibility of returning to the WWE ring following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. RVD didn't reveal much about a potential return to the ring.

Corey Graves asked new WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam about the possibility of him returning to a WWE ring, on this week's After The Bell podcast.

RVD stated that he doesn't want to put odds on it happening, but said that there's a possibility of it happening if it was a one-off match:

"Hey, you know, I go with the flow of the universe. I don't want to put odds on that. If you're talking about a one-off (match) or something that's not full-time, I would think there's probably as good odds going for it as going against it."

RVD said that he is currently in a position where he has the option to choose what he wants to do. The ECW icon has opened up about his relationship with WWE over the last few years and revealed that it has been a bit "distant" in recent years. But he also stated that he has always had a good relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Rob Van Dam recently stated that he has no plans of joining AEW and that he would only join the company "for business":

"AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She’ll watch it, she’s up-and-coming, learning and I’ll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business. There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business."

In another interview earlier this year, RVD said he wouldn't wrestle in WWE if he was to have a full time schedule.

