"Roman 'bout to cook him", "HOW IS THIS THE CHIEF?!?!" - WWE fans furious with Solo Sikoa's hypocritical promo on SmackDown

WWE fans are unhappy with Solo Sikoa's contradictory promo last week on SmackDown.

Sikoa took matters into his own hands, pushing Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline with the help of Tama Tonga, who was making his debut. The Tribal Prince preached about the consequences of loss and the changes that needed to be undertaken.

However, the WWE Universe can't accept Sikoa's promo due to his losing streak. He has not won a match on television or live events since smashing John Cena at Crown Jewel back in November.

While live event matches are not part of any storylines, fans can't shake the fact that Solo Sikoa has been winless for almost five months now.

Here are some of the comments about Sikoa's losing streak:

Fans are still speculating about what happened on SmackDown. Some believe Solo Sikoa is the next Tribal Chief because Roman Reigns also lost at WrestleMania XL. Others believe The Rock is the mastermind behind it all, especially when Solo destroyed Paul Heyman's phone when he tried to call Reigns.

The addition of Tama Tonga adds another layer to The Bloodline story. There's also some speculation about the potential arrival of Jacob Fatu, who is rumored to have been signed by WWE before WrestleMania XL.

What is Solo Sikoa's TV record after beating John Cena at Crown Jewel?

Solo Sikoa looked like a future world champion when he defeated John Cena with ease at the Crown Jewel last November. Sikoa had a lot of momentum after that match, but it was derailed because he was not getting any wins on WWE television.

Since beating Cena and sending him back to Hollywood, Sikoa has had seven TV matches with a record of 0-6-1. He faced AJ Styles, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso in singles matches and only one ended in a pinfall loss.

Orton defeated him on the January 19th edition of SmackDown, while he lost via disqualification against Styles, Knight and Jey. His match with Rollins was ruled a no contest after The Rock and Roman Reigns beat down The Visionary and Cody Rhodes.

The other two matches were a Tag Team Match with Jimmy Uso against Knight and Orton, and a 3-on-2 Handicap Match versus Knight, Orton and Styles.

