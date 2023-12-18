Roman Reigns adds to his list of incredible WWE accomplishments

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has added to his list of incredible accomplishments.

The Tribal Chief recently reached 1,200 days as Universal Champion. Reigns won the title by pinning Braun Strowman at WWE Payback 2020. The Head of the Table has also not been pinned in a singles match since his loss to Baron Corbin at WWE TLC 2019. Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns during The Bloodline Civil War tag team match earlier this year at Money in the Bank.

Reigns made his return this past Friday night on SmackDown. He had not appeared since his successful title defense against LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4. Randy Orton confronted the leader of The Bloodline on SmackDown and challenged him to a title match. However, Reigns decided to decline the Royal Rumble challenge and told The Viper to get to the back of the line.

It was pointed out by "EliteRockerz" on social media that The Tribal Chief was a part of the highest-rated segment of the year. The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was a major storyline leading into SummerSlam 2023 and The Tribal Court segment in July brought in over 3 million viewers for the blue brand. The Trial of Sami Zayn was the highest-rated segment on RAW this year, while Becky Lynch's title defense against Tiffany Stratton was the highest-rated for NXT.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman reveals he is not finished with Roman Reigns in WWE

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has disclosed that he would like his rivalry with Roman Reigns to be revisited down the line.

Strowman is currently out of action with an injury. The Monster of All Monsters has undergone successful neck fusion surgery and has recently begun training for his return. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman admitted that he will never be finished with Reigns. The WWE RAW star added that Reigns is the greatest rival of his career and hopes to get the opportunity to face him again.

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief." [2:29 – 2:41]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Roman Reigns has relied on The Bloodline to keep his historic title reign intact but the heel faction is not as strong as it used to be. It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton winds up getting a title shot at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Would you like to see Reigns versus Orton at WWE Royal Rumble? Do you think AJ Styles should be involved in the title match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.