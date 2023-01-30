Roman Reigns attacking Sami Zayn was similar to recent IMPACT Wrestling moment, WWE legend claims

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) has compared Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's Royal Rumble segment to an IMPACT Wrestling storyline.

On the December 22, 2022, episode of IMPACT, Bully Ray attacked Tommy Dreamer with a steel chair while Josh Alexander was zip-tied to the top rope. At the Royal Rumble, Zayn's betrayal of Reigns resulted in The Bloodline attacking him in front of a handcuffed Kevin Owens.

Bully Ray reviewed the Royal Rumble on his Busted Open radio show. While the wrestling legend enjoyed the dramatic segment, he could not help but notice the similarities to his recent IMPACT moment:

"The angle that they did afterwards was probably some of the best stuff I've seen in a long time," Bully Ray said. "Now, I've gotta be honest with you, it was a little reminiscent of some things I've just recently seen in IMPACT Wrestling with handcuffing or zip-tying the babyface to the ropes, bludgeoning him, somebody stepping in front trying to save him, a friend, yada yada. It doesn't matter, it still worked."

The IMPACT segment Bully Ray referred to begins at the 4:30 mark in the video above.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn: What happens next?

Cody Rhodes won the 30-man Royal Rumble match to earn a world title opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is currently scheduled to face Rhodes at the event. However, the card is subject to change if The Tribal Chief loses either of his world titles before April 1-2.

In the immediate future, the focus will be on Elimination Chamber on February 18. The event will be held in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's hometown of Montreal, prompting speculation that Reigns vs. Zayn could headline the show.

As the Royal Rumble fallout continues, Reigns is also expected to address Jey Uso's apparent exit from The Bloodline. Jey walked away when his family attacked Zayn at the end of the event. He also strongly hinted on Instagram that he wants a match with The Bloodline's leader.

Do you think Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's moment was similar to the IMPACT Wrestling segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

