Roman Reigns confesses iconic WWE faction is no longer together

Roman Reigns has been on his own since returning to WWE as a babyface last summer. It has been a while since fans saw the OG Bloodline working together on TV, except for a one-off reunion at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2024.The OTC has now given the latest update on the OG Bloodline's status.During the go-home episode of RAW before Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns cut an intense promo, where he got brutally honest with the WWE Universe in Birmingham.He admitted that he was no longer the same guy he once was and doesn't have his Bloodline with him anymore.&quot;I got to acknowledge the fact that things aren't the same. I don't have all the things that I used to have. I don't have a Bloodline.&quot;His statement came as a surprise because many fans thought the OG Bloodline would be on the same page once again, especially after seeing Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso reunite on SmackDown.That could still happen come Survivor Series: WarGames, but gone are the days when the OG Bloodline used to dominate every single week.Every member of the faction has gone their separate ways since last year, with Jey Uso emerging as a breakout star. Although he and Reigns are on good terms, the Head of the Table is not calling the shots around anymore.Reigns has taken the role of a mentor now, as he was spotted giving a pep talk to The Yeet Master backstage ahead of his match at Clash in Paris.Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Clash in Paris 2025Roman Reigns may not be going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, at least for now, but he has every intention of stopping The Vision.He will square off against Bronson Reed in a singles match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. The two men had a heated promo exchange during the opening segment of RAW, which led to a fight breaking out both inside and outside the ring.Later in the show, Reigns ambushed Bron Breakker and Reed before the main event. His actions forced the security to intervene and escort him out of the building on Adam Pearce's orders.Will he emerge victorious in France this weekend? Only time will tell.