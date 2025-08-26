  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns confesses iconic WWE faction is no longer together

Roman Reigns confesses iconic WWE faction is no longer together

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 26, 2025 03:00 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns has been on his own since returning to WWE as a babyface last summer. It has been a while since fans saw the OG Bloodline working together on TV, except for a one-off reunion at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2024.

Ad

The OTC has now given the latest update on the OG Bloodline's status.

During the go-home episode of RAW before Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns cut an intense promo, where he got brutally honest with the WWE Universe in Birmingham.

He admitted that he was no longer the same guy he once was and doesn't have his Bloodline with him anymore.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

"I got to acknowledge the fact that things aren't the same. I don't have all the things that I used to have. I don't have a Bloodline."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His statement came as a surprise because many fans thought the OG Bloodline would be on the same page once again, especially after seeing Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso reunite on SmackDown.

That could still happen come Survivor Series: WarGames, but gone are the days when the OG Bloodline used to dominate every single week.

Every member of the faction has gone their separate ways since last year, with Jey Uso emerging as a breakout star. Although he and Reigns are on good terms, the Head of the Table is not calling the shots around anymore.

Ad

Reigns has taken the role of a mentor now, as he was spotted giving a pep talk to The Yeet Master backstage ahead of his match at Clash in Paris.

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns may not be going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, at least for now, but he has every intention of stopping The Vision.

Ad

He will square off against Bronson Reed in a singles match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. The two men had a heated promo exchange during the opening segment of RAW, which led to a fight breaking out both inside and outside the ring.

Ad

Later in the show, Reigns ambushed Bron Breakker and Reed before the main event. His actions forced the security to intervene and escort him out of the building on Adam Pearce's orders.

Will he emerge victorious in France this weekend? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications