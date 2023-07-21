Roman Reigns' cousin sends a message to "everyone"

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa are part of SmackDown. They have been dominating and stealing the show for over three years.

One more cousin of Roman Reigns and a member of the Anoa'i family, Zilla Fatu, recently made his in-ring debut outside of WWE. He is also the son of legendary wrestler Umaga, who debuted at Reality of Wrestling's Summer of Champions IX event on July 15th.

Courtesy of the Samoan Spike finishing move, Fatu emerged victorious over his opponent at Hall of Famer Booker T's promotion. Like the former Bloodline members in the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns' cousin is carrying the torch of the Samoan dynasty, starting his career from ROW.

Since Zilla Fatu had his first victory, he has sent a warning to his fellow wrestlers from Booker T's promotion.

"time to run thru everybody," Fatu wrote.

Fatu sent this message on Twitter.

Check out the tweet here.

The message by the 27-year-old is also a potential idea of him setting his eyes on Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, followed by his wrestling debut.

Dutch Mantell believes Jimmy Uso could help Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

After the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank, fans witnessed The Tribal Chief setting a trap for The Usos only to betray them on WWE SmackDown.

The Enforcer and the champion brutally assaulted the twins, which led to Jimmy Uso being stretched out of the building due to injury.

During a recent chat with co-host Rick Ucchino on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that WWE should set up a big twist at SummerSlam at the hands of Jimmy before Jey potentially dethrones Roman Reigns.

"Jey is going head-up against Roman [Reigns] at SummerSlam, the other brother [Jimmy Uso] is going to be involved, and something's going to happen. And it may not be what the fans want to happen," Mantell said.

Check the full video below:

Only time will tell how the story pans out between the two parts of Bloodline members before Zilla Fatu joins the company.

