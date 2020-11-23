The match of the night at Survivor Series saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off against the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It was the most highly-anticipated match of the pay-per-view and both men came to do battle.

Roman Reigns entered the ring in his usual fashion, with Paul Heyman by his side. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, was accompanied by his kilt and faithful sword. He chose to rock the same look he did before taking the WWE Championship back from Randy Orton on RAW.

Imagine being in the ring and seeing THIS coming toward you.#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/cyVQp63u1F — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020

The match started off slowly, with the two champions sizing up each other and then engaging each other with a number of grappling manouveurs and headlocks, most of which were broken up rather quickly.

However, Roman Reigns looked a bit off during the match, especially considering he went into it after an interesting confrontation with his cousin Jey Uso. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, had no qualms as to what his purpose was in the ring.

This did not last for long though, as Roman Reigns got back into the rhythm almost immediately. He took the fight to Drew McIntyre, delivering blow after blow to the Scottish Warrior. The Big Dog seemed to even up the pain McIntyre had caused earlier when he threw the latter into a turnbuckle.

The match then turned into an absolute slug fest, with each champion delivering one blow after another in what was clearly a match worthy enough to be a WrestleMania main event.

There were spinebusters delivered, steel stairs that were run into and so much more, which was a testament to the physical abilities of the two Superstars.

Roman Reigns wins by submission after interference from Jey Uso

The war between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre raged on, with Reigns delivering some serious pain by dropping him onto the announce table not once, but twice. Reigns even delivered Spear after Spear on Drew McIntyre, only for the Scotsman to kick out.

Just as things were looking over for Drew McIntyre, he delivered a Claymore Kick out of nowhere when Reigns attempted yet another Spear. However, this led to Reigns knocking the referee out of the ring.

That then allowed Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso to run some interference, which momentarily distracted McIntyre and allowed Reigns to deliver a low blow. It was then followed up by a super kick from Jey Uso.

The match ended after Roman Reigns put Drew McIntyre in his signature submission, essential putting him to sleep. The submission crowned Roman Reigns as the winner, after another referee came in and ended the match.

However, things did not end there, as there was still business to be handled between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso. Tension still looked high between the two, but it seems the Tribal Chief has decided to let things go. He embraced his cousin and claimed they were stronger as a family.

The truly was a brilliant match to end Survivor Series on and is definitely a battle fans would love to see once again. The chemistry between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns in the ring is amazing, and there is definitely something still there for both Superstar.

Reigns did not win cleanly and Drew McIntyre has never beaten the Tribal Chief, so it will hopefully go on to be an amazing feud in the future.