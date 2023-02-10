Roman Reigns has one of the largest families in wrestling. As such, there are multiple legends among his relatives. One such legend is none other than Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline is not in the best place at the moment. At the Royal Rumble, though Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, things didn't play out how he wanted. When he tried to force Sami Zayn to attack his former best friend, Sami hesitated.

Reigns mocked him and slapped him around. This appeared to be the breaking point for Zayn, who hit Reigns across the back with the steel chair before being demolished by The Bloodline.

Since then, he has assaulted the Tribal Chief and challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns accepted and, while beating him down yet again, said that he would face him at the Elimination Chamber.

Rikishi, while usually not talking about what Reigns and his sons are doing in WWE, spoke about his issues with the beatdown on Zayn at the Rumble before. He has now made a cryptic statement ahead of SmackDown. Whether this is in relation to the situation between Zayn and The Bloodline or not is unclear.

He simply said, "What a mess" on Twitter.

Now, this could be about several things, but with SmackDown coming up the very next day, fans feel there could be a correlation there.

Given that Jey Uso has not been present at shows, some fans felt that he could be talking about that too.

Whether he becomes involved on-screen or not remains to be seen.

What did Rikishi say about the issues between Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and Sami Zayn situation before?

While traditionally, Rikishi has not commented much on what his sons and Roman Reigns have been doing in WWE following the Royal Rumble event, he opened up about it.

He noted that he was sick to his stomach.

"I've never seen any type of vibes like this type of attitude. I get it. It's a family, it's The Bloodline, we protect ourselves. We do what we do in professional wrestling. But at the end of the day, I can almost say after watching this, I was sick to my stomach to be able to see these types of actions unfold."

He also apologized to Kevin Owens himself for what The Bloodline had done to him.

"My deepest 'sorry' goes to Kevin Owens. This might sound weird for all the fans to hear this, but Kevin Owens has done his job. The match was over - it was clean - but obviously, Roman Reigns wanted to take this to the next level," said Rikishi.

It does not seem that the WWE Hall of Famer is very approving of the direction Roman Reigns is going with The Bloodline at the moment.

